Jordan Schreiber: Zinke, Rosendale plan to transfer public lands

Following bruising campaigns and a combative leadership election in Congress, newly elected Ryan Zinke and Matt Rosendale are backing a plan to transfer public lands, despite the 88% of their constituents who say protecting those lands factors into their voting decisions.

They recently backed a rule change that will allow Congress to more easily offload this American birthright. Since the former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke went on Fox News to lie in saying that “the rules remain virtually unchanged,” it’s important to set the record straight.

In fact, the incoming chair of the House Natural Resources Committee, Bruce Westerman, openly admits the point of this change is to transfer national lands to other government entities — a move experts say will likely force them to sell these public assets.

While this deeply unpopular plan has long been supported by the Bundy family and their allies in Washington D.C., it has been repeatedly rejected by pragmatic members of both parties owing to broad support for parks that are open to all Americans for hunting, fishing, camping and recreating.

But with the beginning of a Congress that is under the de facto control of hard-right extremists, all that is about to change. Montana’s public lands are at risk because bipartisan dealmakers no longer run the show.

Instead, dangerous extremists who oppose public lands, foment insurrection and obstruct governance are in charge. Both of Montana’s representatives are standing shoulder-to-shoulder with them in this vote.

Our organization has long investigated how anti-government extremists and special interests seek to capture public institutions that are supposed to serve all Americans. These two forces often act independently of one another, but congressmen Zinke and Rosendale show how corruption and political extremism work in tandem when it comes to public lands.

The same core of MAGA ideologues who have long stood with the Bundy family to oppose public land ownership also cheered on the insurrection at the United States Capitol and are the same ones who forced the GOP leadership to submit to their demands.

So it has gone for Montana’s representatives in the Congress. Since his ignominious departure from the Department of Interior, Zinke has personally profited from the oil companies that would profit greatly from handing over public lands. Likewise, Rosendale has spoken at rallies for the Oathkeepers — an organization that has not only come to the aid of the Bundy family but was also centrally implicated in the plot to overturn the 2020 election.

The common thread is an attempt to deliberately undermine the institutions of American democracy — national public lands, the peaceful transfer of power, the very institution of Congress.

This used to be the stuff of fringe conspiracy theorists. Now it’s the driving force for the new majority in the United States House of Representatives. Sadly, few states exemplify this better than Montana, and its congressmen Zinke and Rosendale.