Josh Kendrick: Congress needs better bill for lowering drug costs

Montana patients are waiting for our elected representatives to act on lowering prescription drug costs, including our disabled community, many of whom depend on Medicare Part D for their medications. Unfortunately for Montanans, the recently released Senate reconciliation drug pricing reform package will do little to address the real issues causing problems for patients at the pharmacy counter and would actually do more harm than good.

The Senate just released a bill which is basically a re-hash of past price-fixing schemes. In their latest proposal to address drug pricing, they are proposing price controls in Part D, which would result in fewer drugs being covered by the program, and greatly impact innovation and the groundbreaking research being done to discover new treatments and cures, ultimately undermining the successful and popular Part D program. Medicare Part D already has a competitive marketplace which encourages plans to negotiate for lower prices, resulting in better options for patients.

Unfortunately, this bill includes several changes that would hurt patients. The bill would cap Part D premium growth at 6 percent a year instead of 4 percent (like the previous version of this bill), and it would delay most aspects of the Part D redesign until 2025. This delay in implementation means that patients would not see the benefit of the $2,000 out-of-pocket cap until 2025. Diabetes patients of all ages will be disappointed to learn that this new bill also does not include the $35 cap on insulin.

For elderly and disabled patients that depend on Medicare for their medications this new bill will do little to reduce their out-of-pocket costs. In fact, this bill repeals the rebate rule that would have saved patients millions of dollars at the pharmacy counter. Policymakers should work to approve affordability, and this package doesn’t cut it. Patients in Montana and across the country deserve better from Congress and I hope they will reconsider this bill and what policies would work best in lowering prescription drug costs.