For some, the idea of journalism ethics may seem like an oxymoron, but the best journalists I know think a lot about the ethics of what they do.
They put seeking and reporting the truth ahead of everything. They do so because credibility is what they owe their audiences.
That’s a high bar, and clearing it consistently takes brains, courage and resources. Increasingly, it requires explaining how you know what you know — and admitting what you don’t. It means discerning between truths that are knowable and those that aren’t.
For most journalists, these expectations are nothing new. They’ve long been at the front of credible new organizations’ thinking because they’re essential to winning and keeping trust.
But those ethics are more crucial in today’s information ecosystem, which grants anyone the means to make and share news and opinion, regardless of its accuracy or logic.
For all its benefits, the rise of social media has also raised the visibility of pure bunk, which stokes itself with fear and outrage and offers false balances when the weight of information runs otherwise.
It’s enough to shatter your faith in facts, but that’s a cynic’s trap.
Sifting truth from fiction has always been the hard but vital chore of making democracy work. It was never easy and never assured — not even when legendary journalists ended their newscasts by telling us, “That’s the way it is.”
Today, we know too much to pretend that we know it all. That’s both the promise and the warning of the information revolution. It requires that journalists hold tighter to their ethical values — and so should anyone who posts, tweet or comments.
Learning to verify the accuracy of information we share is everyone’s responsibility now. It starts with critical thinking and the humility to look for perspectives and context we may be missing. As a former Wall Street Journal editor once argued, one purpose of a good education is to make us humble about the things we do not know.
I started by saying good journalists think a lot about ethics, and their concern goes far beyond verifying accuracy of what they report. The Society of Professional Journalists’ Code of Ethics offers principles to help professionals think things through.
Above all, the code values seeking and reporting the truth, but it also urges journalists to minimize harm and avoid conflicts of interest, especially the appearance of being anyone’s pet reporter. That’s a neat trick in today’s tribal politics.
It also urges journalists to be transparent and accountable to their audiences by admitting their mistakes. That’s a great test for anyone claiming authority for their words, be they journalist, politician, pundit or viral poster.
Whom should you trust today? I’d start with people who aren’t afraid to admit mistakes. That’s because every information provider makes mistakes, some innocently and others to sow confusion. Loyalty to the truth requires that we face inaccuracy head-on.
Most ethics codes are idealistic by design. They’re almost impossible to live up to, especially when the principles clash. For journalists, sorting out the answers requires the fearless asking of hard questions.
Times are tough for the news business, but it has seen them before — even in Montana. News has always been subsidized, and the subsidizers have ranged from political factions and industries to big advertisers — all with interests that occasionally trumped the truth and sapped the credibility of honest journalists.
Today, most of us get news online and much of that from social media platforms that spread it widely and profit greatly while contributing little to the costs of its creation.
For the sake of accuracy, social media needs to accept its responsibility as a news provider, though any fix is tricky in a nation that values free speech. Perhaps the best enforcement for ethical violations is to call them out, as journalists and their watchers frequently do.
For all their difficulty, journalistic ethics encourage believability and social trust, something every generation has to rediscover.
They’re not just for the journalists.