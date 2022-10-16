Joyce Dombrouski: Support of Crisis Intervention Levy is vital to health and safety of our community

Mental health touches everyone in all aspects of our lives. Failure to help people in crisis affects the entire community. And the entire community of Missoula includes those vulnerable people who are experiencing a mental health crisis.

Providence St. Patrick Hospital fully supports the Missoula County Crisis Intervention Levy because it will create more access to vital mental health services, sustain programs that help those in crisis, and reduce negative impacts on our overall community.

Through the collaboration of Missoula County and City agencies and community stakeholders, we have made great strides in improving our crisis system of care.

Initiatives such as the Emergency Winter Shelter have helped people faced with homelessness connect with life-saving services. Just last winter, 567 people received winter shelter and, as a result, no one died from exposure to the elements in Missoula.

Likewise, the Mobile Response Team, which sends paramedics and trained social workers on crisis calls, has helped people receive appropriate help rather than seeking care in the emergency department.

Even with these added services, our community faces an increasing need for a more robust crisis system. This is evident within our emergency department, and it has become pronounced as we navigate an ongoing pandemic. Since 2019, St. Pat’s ED has experienced a 30% increase in patients seeking mental health services—which is an average of 6-9 patients each day. Currently, 1 in 4 avoidable admissions to our emergency room at Providence St. Patrick Hospital are mental-health related.

The Crisis Intervention Levy is needed to ensure that we continue making progress in providing appropriate care to those in crisis, while reducing impacts on our health system.

Increasing access to crisis care is not only what our community needs but deserves. We cannot simply ignore the problem and hope it will go away. Please join us in supporting this vital investment in the health and safety of our community.