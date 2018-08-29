Uniquely human rights of individual privacy, autonomy and dignity (along with freedom of the press) are the first to be attacked in fascist regimes. Fascists need scapegoats and false causes to inflame the basest instincts of the populace which they seek to control.
To that end, tyrants have demonized and scapegoated marginalized populations: women, LGBTQ people, the disabled, the mentally ill, racial and religious minorities, and immigrants. Fascists stir up rancor, bigotry, and hatred against these populations to give their followers a common enemy to blame for, typically manufactured, societal, economic, social and moral ills.
Sadly, this, too, is the playbook of the Trump administration. He has targeted each of these populations.
Mr. Trump already controls the Congress. And, he now seeks to control the Judiciary with his nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh. If appointed, Judge Kavanaugh will continue Mr. Trump’s shameful legacy. Specifically:
• Judge Kavanaugh is firmly against women’s right of choice. Last year, for example, he attempted to ban a pregnant immigrant teen in federal custody from getting an abortion. In a 2015 dissent, he argued that mandated contraception coverage infringed on the rights of religious organizations. Indeed, one of Trump’s stated rationales for nominating Judge Kavanaugh is to secure a decision overruling Roe v. Wade.
• He is no friend of LGBTQ rights. Indeed, his nomination is supported by the Family Research Council (designated as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center), an organization which is vocally opposed to gay rights, homosexuality, and gay marriage.
• He will likely agree with Trump’s attacks on the Affordable Care Act. Judge Kavanaugh holds to an expansive view of executive power. He, in fact, argued that a president could decline to enforce a law, like the ACA, notwithstanding that the constitutionality of the law had been upheld in court. Similarly, Judge Kavanaugh’s views could adversely impact other healthcare cases, including those dealing with Planned Parenthood.
• He is against workers’ rights. In a 2016 opinion Judge Kavanaugh held that employers can prohibit employees from displaying union signs in their cars as part of a requirement to also waive their right to picket in arbitration agreements. Moreover, he has time and time again taken positions favoring the interests of big business vis-à-vis the rights and interests of workers and unions.
• He, likewise, favors big business over the American consumer. He sided with U.S. meatpackers who argued that the Agriculture Department violated the First Amendment by requiring labels which disclosed where each step of the meat production process took place. And, he has taken a similar approach against regulators attempting to lower greenhouse gas emissions.
• He is against the historical separation of church and state. He has supported the public funding of sectarian schools and student-led prayer at school events.
• He will likely hold unconstitutional reasonable gun control regulations. In a 2011 case he dissented from a decision upholding the constitutionality of a D.C. law that required gun owners to register and banned the possession of semiautomatic rifles.
• He is unlikely to support a person’s right to vote over state regulations which make the exercise of that right more difficult. In a 2012 case he voted to uphold a state law which required voters to present a government-issued photo ID before being allowed to vote.
• He is against internet neutrality, and if the FCC’s latest rules involving that issue are challenged, Judge Kavanaugh will likely take the position that corporate internet service providers have a First Amendment right to block content as part of their “editorial discretion.”
Judge Kavanaugh has demonstrated a philosophical commitment to Trump’s anti-civil rights, pro-big business, racist, xenophobic, homophobic and misogynistic views and policies. To insure the judiciary stays the remaining constitutional check and balance on the Executive, the Senate must decline to confirm Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination.