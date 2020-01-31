Justice demands that all trials be impartial

An open letter to U.S. Sen. Steve Daines:

The rules governing the impeachment trial of President Trump should be no different than any other serious trial conducted in courthouses across the country.

I’ve been a trial lawyer for over 40 years. I’ve been president of the Montana Trial Lawyers Association and the president of the Montana chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates, an organization comprised of plaintiff and defense trial attorneys dedicated to preserving the constitutional right to impartial jury trials.

In the dozens of jury trials I’ve had, in no case did the trial judge or jury move forward without evidence of documents, exhibits or witness testimony. The job of U.S. Supreme Justice Roberts is to conduct an “impartial” trial which, by definition, involves receiving evidence from both the prosecution and the defense. On both sides, cross examination and rebuttal evidence are the tools which ferrets out truth from fiction.

So how is it that any impartial trial proceed without witnesses, documents, exhibits and other evidence? In place, do we substitute only lawyer argument, the outcome of which may depend on orator skills rather than fact?