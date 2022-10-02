Justin Sibley: Our pledge: Be a good steward of Holland Lake Lodge

Holland lake is a special place; to its current owner, to its neighbors and guests, and to me and the business I represent. Growing up, my parents would take us kids hiking and backpacking nearly every weekend in and around our home in Central Oregon. They taught us about the land, the forest, and the mountains. I became obsessed with stewardship, conservation, and wildlife, always leaving the trails I hiked, and campsites where we slept, in pristine condition before we left.

This love of the outdoors has largely guided my life and career. I feel fortunate to have found a home at POWDR, whose mission is to ensure that future generations are able to have similar experiences as I had as a kid and that I now share with my two sons.

POWDR is a family-owned adventure lifestyle company with outdoor recreation properties across the country. The company was founded in 1994 to provide everyone with the opportunity to enjoy the outdoors. Those core values remain at the forefront of the company today. It is part of the company ethos to ensure that future generations enjoy the good fortune to experience our outdoors as we do — with healthy ecosystems and clean air and water.

The people who work at POWDR come from all parts of the country and are of all different backgrounds, but we all share two things – a love of the outdoors and a desire to transact responsibly. This shared purpose drives our hospitality and touches all our business decisions. Being family-owned facilitates it.

For 98 years, the Lodge has provided residents and visitors a unique peek into one of Montana’s gems: Holland Lake and the gateway to “the Bob.” Unsurprisingly, residents and patrons of Holland Lake and the surrounding area are worried about what the future holds. I hope my words here can help clarify that future.

To know Christian Wohlfeil is to know that that he cares deeply for this area, the Lodge, and its visitors. Having worked there for the past 24 years, he understands that much of the infrastructure, some of it dating back to 1947, is in serious need of upgrades. But he is not willing to sell his legacy simply to the highest bidder. Because Christian wanted to ensure that necessary updates would be made and that the lodge would continue to prosper as a place for locals and visitors alike, he selected POWDR to continue his vision in a newer and more sustainable Holland Lake Lodge.

As proposed, the Master Development Plan (MDP) will restore the proper foundation and infrastructure to the property. Planned upgrades for the wastewater and sewage systems, non-motorized boat docks, and employee housing will enhance the guest experience while ensuring the least possible environmental impact. While we plan to increase occupancy, the mix of room types will allow for nightly rates that will be accessible to many visitors, thus maximizing inclusivity. The proposed updates will be more sustainable for the lake as they are designed with conservation and environmental protection.

But the MDP is just that: a plan. It is not finalized or approved, and we welcome community suggestions as we continue to refine it.

As POWDR’s CEO, an avid outdoorsman, and a father of two young boys who love to spend weekends under the dark night sky, our goal is to preserve the fabric of Holland Lake Lodge; ensuring we sustainably maintain access for Montanans and visitors. We know this place is special to you. It is to us as well, and we vow to be good stewards of it for generations to come.

Please visit HollandLakeFuture.com for more facts and information on our plans.