Kaleigh Cunningham: New environmental group in Missoula puts action over activism

As the warmer temperatures arrive it's hard not to notice the melting snow uncovering litter built up along fence lines, trails in need of repair, and already sold-out-for-the-season Glacier National Park campsites. As Montanans, the great outdoors is a part of all of our lives and is not just the duty of politicians to protect.

At the American Conservation Coalition — where I recruit, organize, and train environmental activists — we believe in the power of community when it comes to climate change resilience. We know that mitigating and adapting to climate change requires conservation efforts that often have little to do with the government and everything to do with individuals and communities taking action. At ACC’s local Missoula branch, affectionately referred to as Zootown ACC, we are building a local movement of conservationists who take action, rather than wait for politicians. It’s on all of us to protect the Last Best Place.

Every day, ACC activists around the country are cleaning up their communities, planting trees, learning from conservation leaders, and committing to a sustainable lifestyle. All of our activists are motivated by their own relationships with nature, and political identity doesn’t matter. While our policy team advocates for small-government solutions in Washington D.C., our branches consist of members of all political stripes who just want to take action.

Each month, ACC Missoula hosts a hike in hopes it brings folks closer to nature, with so many people moving in from big cities, it’s important people experience our natural wonders so they want to preserve our treasure of a state. These hikes combined with our informative monthly meetings and service projects, like our second annual Earth Day clean-up, help our members know they’re directly contributing to the health of our planet.

We also use our strong national presence to bring awareness to extraordinary conservation efforts like those of Natalie Berkman, a conservationist at Oxbow Cattle Company in Missoula. Originally from Washington D.C., Natalie found her passion growing food and moved out to the Last Best Place to pursue this passion on a sustainable cattle ranch. Now, she stewards land and cattle as her full time job. She’s a prime example of someone who isn’t waiting for the government and taking action herself.

For many years, this was the norm for environmentalists and conservationists. Caring about the environment wasn’t political, and there were a variety of issues that Americans across the ideological spectrum could agree and act upon. It’s a relatively recent development that environmental issues have become so polarizing, and it’s important that, like Natalie, we all come back to our conservation roots and do work worth doing.

All Montanans are passionate about protecting the beauty this state has to offer, and many of our livelihoods depend on protecting it. But progress can only be made if voices of all backgrounds are brought to the table. Unfortunately, that doesn’t happen often at most conservation organizations. It’s important to me to create a place where stakeholders can have these discussions, learn from each other, and utilize their position to take action.

It’s easy to feel hopeless in the face of a big environmental challenge like climate change, but it doesn’t have to be that way. We’re surrounded by some of the most beautiful landscapes in the United States, and we have a real opportunity to protect them for future generations. Rather than continuing to make the environment a political issue, we need to get to work.

Kaleigh Cunningham is the Director of Grassroots Programming at the American Conservation Coalition (ACC). Attend the group’s Earth Day clean up on April 23 on the Kim Williams trail.

