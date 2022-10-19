Karl Englund: Gustafson is clear choice

In the election for a seat on Montana’s Supreme Court between incumbent Justice Ingrid Gustafson and Public Service Commissioner James Brown, Justice Gustafson is the clear choice. It’s not even close.

Justice Gustafson is a graduate of Montana State University where she was an alpine ski racer. She is an NCAA All-American and member of the MSU Athletic Hall of Fame. She received her law degree from the University of Montana, graduating with honors.

She practiced law for 16 years in Billings, maintaining a broad-based private practice representing ordinary people including farmers, ranchers, office workers, teachers, accountants, business owners, doctors, and firefighters.

Then for 14 years, she was a district court judge in Yellowstone County, the largest judicial district in Montana. She was initially appointed and subsequently elected three times. She was a highly respected and innovative district court judge who presided over one of the state’s busiest courtrooms and decided cases in almost all areas of the law.

In 2017, she was appointed to the Montana Supreme Court and then elected in 2018. Throughout her judicial career, she has handled nearly 20,000 cases.

She is a hard-working, moderate, conscientious justice who upholds Montana’s Constitution and follows the law based on the facts of each individual case. She is truly non-partisan. Justice Gustafson was appointed to serve as a district judge by a Republican governor and appointed by a Democrat governor to the Supreme Court. She devotes all of her professional efforts to the court and has earned the support and endorsements of former Supreme Court justices, district court judges and federal judges.

When she first took the bench in Billings, Brown was just finishing law school in Seattle. Brown was then a lobbyist and in private practice, but mostly a lobbyist. His law clients included Western Tradition Partnership, the "dark money" group that challenged Montana's election disclosure laws. He’s argued that there’s not too much money in politics and spending should be unlimited.

In 2020, he was elected to a four-year term on the scandal-ridden Public Service Commission. On the PSC, Brown supported a huge electric and gas rate increase and a rule to limit public participation in Commission proceedings. While being paid a salary of just over $111,000 to serve full time on the PSC, Brown continues to advertise his law firm and work as executive director of the Montana Funeral Directors Association and the Montana Independent Bankers Association. He’s a partisan candidate in a non-partisan election.

Brown’s website asserts he is qualified for a seat on the Supreme Court because in his brief tenure on the PSC, he “serves the same role as a judge.” If that’s important (and evidently Brown thinks it is), contrast his less-than two years acting sort of like a judge to Justice Gustafson’s almost twenty years being a real judge. Contrast his mostly lobbying career to Justice Gustafson’s extensive career in actual courtrooms. Contrast his work for dark money and unlimited political spending to her work for individuals, an efficient court system and the rule of law.

When you do so, you will conclude that she’s the much better candidate for this position.

It’s not even close.