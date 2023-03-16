On Friday, the Montana Senate will vote on Senate Bill 14, an act increasing the limit on the tax credit provided by the Montana Economic Development Industry Advancement (MEDIA) Act from $12 million to $30 million per calendar year.

The Montana Legislature passed the initial MEDIA Act in 2019 “to provide an income tax incentive applicable to expenditures related to film, television, other media production and post-production activities that take place within the state.” This legislation will be in effect from 2019 to 2029 and has already made a significant positive impact on Montana’s economy. Raising the tax credit to $30 million dollars will further this trend, creating job and revenue opportunities for working Montanans in a growing industry that has already proven to pay for itself.

One of the requirements of the MEDIA Act Tax Credit Program “is a third-party evaluation of the economic profile of the program and the film industry more broadly.” The initial study, contracted by the state and provided by Econsult Solutions, finds that “The presence of film production within Montana draws significant outside investment to the state. This injection of spending helps to support existing industries and services in Montana, which helps to bolster the state economy, and supports jobs for local residents.” The study, conducted from July 2020 to June 2022 lists 195 productions filmed within the state during that period that spent $191.8 million dollars in total direct spending, $77.5 million in total local direct spending, $153.9 million in total local economic impact, $41.5 million in employee compensation, $16.6 million in total tax revenue, and created 840 full time jobs. Obviously, there’s a lot more to the report that what I’ve listed and I encourage you to read it yourself. You can find the report simply by searching for “The economic impact of Montana film production” on the web. The numbers are there, and they show that film and TV production brings a lot of money and opportunities into our state economy.

Who am I and why do I care about increasing the MEDIA Act tax credit? I’m a fourth-generation Montanan who went to film school at MSU and has worked professionally in film and television within the state for twenty-three years. I’m not alone, Montana is home to hundreds of working film professionals from all walks of life. We live and work here, raise our families, and contribute to our communities. We’re not “just a bunch of out-of-staters”, we’re your neighbors employed in highly technical, highly skilled, in-demand jobs in a growth industry that offers careers, benefits, and a future. Many of us, including myself, are working hard to train more Montanans for opportunities in the Montana film and television industry, so they too can benefit from the upswing in film and TV work in the state.

Consider contacting your state senator and representative and voicing your support for an increase in the MEDIA Act tax incentive. It’s a renewable industry with many opportunities for working Montanans.