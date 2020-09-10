Kathleen Williams is a problem-solver

I sat down with Kathleen Williams when she first ran to be our representative in the U.S. Congress. As a family forest owner in the lower Blackfoot Valley, and having had a career as a forester and ecologist working on public, private, state and community lands, I know the use of natural resources is crucial to my life and to the Montana lifestyle. I wanted to know where she stood on healthy watersheds that can provide irrigation water, healthy fisheries, the water we drink, renewable wood products, reduced wildfire risk, our outdoor recreation industry, and wildlife habitat. I wanted to know if she understood how intricately woven into the fabric of Montana all these crucial elements and their associated businesses are. I wanted to know if she valued all of them and wouldn’t pit one against the other.