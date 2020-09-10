Kathleen Williams is a problem-solver

I am politically independent, so what a candidate thinks about issues matters more to me than political affiliation. Therefore, I do my best to get a one-on-one conversation with candidates whenever possible.
I sat down with Kathleen Williams when she first ran to be our representative in the U.S. Congress. As a family forest owner in the lower Blackfoot Valley, and having had a career as a forester and ecologist working on public, private, state and community lands, I know the use of natural resources is crucial to my life and to the Montana lifestyle. I wanted to know where she stood on healthy watersheds that can provide irrigation water, healthy fisheries, the water we drink, renewable wood products, reduced wildfire risk, our outdoor recreation industry, and wildlife habitat. I wanted to know if she understood how intricately woven into the fabric of Montana all these crucial elements and their associated businesses are. I wanted to know if she valued all of them and wouldn’t pit one against the other.
I was delighted to learn that Kathleen Williams, with an education in natural resources, understands the critical importance of managing private and public lands across the landscape. She worked for decades with ranchers and farmers to help them get financially rewarded for watershed protection and in-stream flows for fisheries while protecting their irrigation needs to produce the food and fiber for all of society. She knows that public lands offer vast opportunities — for our recreation industry, for ranchers’ livestock grazing, wildlife and fisheries habitat, wildfire risk reduction, and timber sale projects, including restoration logs for our wood products industries.
She knows that finding durable solutions takes good communication and a willingness to listen as much — or more — than talking. She values the collaborative nature of land management solutions and encourages a process wherein all parties who want to participate can have their voices heard. She believes one perspective shouldn’t dominate decision-making.
As a member of the Blackfoot Challenge, the Lolo Restoration Committee and as an adviser for collaboratives across the country, I have seen that successful cooperation and the pursuit of solutions that address everyone’s issues and challenges can achieve great things. I have learned that this collaborative approach is part of Kathleen Williams’ personal wiring; it is how she approaches life and work.
She knows that droughts, wildfires and floods are getting more extreme, putting all Montanans at risk, whether it is from wildfire smoke affecting our health, our outdoor recreation businesses, or crop failures. She knows that prudent stewardship of our forests, rangelands and farmlands is critical to helping capture and store carbon from the atmosphere in soil, trees, and wood products. She knows we need to be open to novel ways of addressing the climate change problem. Kathleen Williams supports innovation from across the political spectrum, recognizing no party has a lock on good ideas. She also has the common sense to recognize bad ideas when she sees them.
After reviewing her education, experience and philosophy for finding solutions I knew Kathleen Williams was the candidate for me to support! I ask you to join me in electing a problem-solver.
Dave Atkins of Missoula is a sustainabilist, a person who recognizes that lasting solutions are found by balancing social, economic and environmental needs.
