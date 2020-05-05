Kathleen Williams will protect workers' rights

In my position as secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 190, I get to see a lot of candidates for political office. Kathleen Williams stood with workers and walked the picket line in support of fair working conditions at the Imerys talc plan in Three Forks, even when cameras weren’t around. She has stood with us for her entire tenure in public office and is the only candidate for Congress who has the independence and commitment to us to actually get things done for working Montanans. Any insinuation to the contrary is laughable. That’s why we were proud to endorse her candidacy in April.
If you’re a working Montanan, you’ve already benefited from Williams' leadership. She’s voted to expand health care coverage to thousands of Montanans when it was the politically difficult thing to do. She fought to protect education funding to make sure Montana’s public schools stay strong. She saved jobs that paid a fair wage and protected workers while also helping create hundreds of new businesses across the state. There’s a reason Montana’s workers have made clear they back Williams. It’s because she’s got the actual substance on issues that matter, not empty and convenient political talking points.
In Congress, Williams will protect workers’ rights to collectively bargain for good wages, benefits, and safe working conditions. She’ll continue to fight to expand access to quality, affordable health care. She’s going to make sure future generations of Montanans can get a top-notch public education. And Williams will ensure our service-members and veterans get the support they deserve before, during and after their service.
But above all else, Williams is in this for the right reasons. She’s committed to being an independent voice that stands with Montanans — something we’ve been lacking in our House seat for some time. Her reputation for being forthright, smart and focused (just like Montanans) continues in the legislature to this day for a good reason. She’s exactly the kind of leader who isn’t afraid to do what’s hard: put politics and personal gain aside to actually deliver for us.
We’re proud to support her candidacy. Join me in voting for Kathleen Williams for U.S. House in the June 2 primaries and in November. Montana’s future depends on it.
Jim Larson is secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 190.
