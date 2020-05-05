Kathleen Williams will protect workers' rights

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In my position as secretary-treasurer of Teamsters Local 190, I get to see a lot of candidates for political office. Kathleen Williams stood with workers and walked the picket line in support of fair working conditions at the Imerys talc plan in Three Forks, even when cameras weren’t around. She has stood with us for her entire tenure in public office and is the only candidate for Congress who has the independence and commitment to us to actually get things done for working Montanans. Any insinuation to the contrary is laughable. That’s why we were proud to endorse her candidacy in April.

If you’re a working Montanan, you’ve already benefited from Williams' leadership. She’s voted to expand health care coverage to thousands of Montanans when it was the politically difficult thing to do. She fought to protect education funding to make sure Montana’s public schools stay strong. She saved jobs that paid a fair wage and protected workers while also helping create hundreds of new businesses across the state. There’s a reason Montana’s workers have made clear they back Williams. It’s because she’s got the actual substance on issues that matter, not empty and convenient political talking points.