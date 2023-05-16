Like most Montanans, I am a relentless advocate for the public lands in our state. Some of my favorite memories come from hunting and fly-fishing with my husband and two sons in southwest Montana in the valleys of the Big Hole and Beaverhead rivers and dozens of other spectacular landscapes managed by the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). Over the years, though, I’ve grown alarmed as I’ve seen more and more of my favorite hunting and fishing spots become degraded from too many people, along with impacts from drought, fires, and the changing climate. Degraded habitat is the leading cause of the wildlife crisis that we face, with nearly one-third of all species at an elevated risk of extinction.

That’s why I am supporting a proposed public lands rule put forth by the BLM. Although the mission of the agency has always been to “sustain the health, diversity, and productivity of public lands,” too often the focus has been on “productivity” and not on “health.” The new proposal aims to rectify that by elevating conservation as one of the multiple uses it oversees on public lands — alongside energy development, livestock grazing, timber harvest, and recreation.

The goal of the proposed rule is to restore lands and waters, improve ecosystem resilience, and conserve landscapes that are necessary for wildlife to survive and thrive. In the face of impacts from our changing weather patterns, unfettered migration pathways are more important than ever so wildlife can move and adapt to changing conditions.

The new rule will direct BLM employees to identify and prioritize landscapes in need of restoration by working with Tribal partners, state and local agencies, and conservation groups. The agency will be required to regularly monitor and assess the projects to ensure the new management practices are improving the health of the landscapes and watershed.

The agency is also proposing a new tool to restore lands by issuing conservation leases. This would allow private organizations to enter into an agreement with the BLM to restore wildlife habitat. Conservation leasing could also be used as an important tool for mitigation of projects. If an energy company needed to compensate for development in one area, it could restore land in another area by obtaining a conservation lease.

In addition to being an avid hunter and angler, my husband and I ranched for 25 years. I know how important it is to maintain the health of the land so that livestock can thrive. For years, ranchers have had to follow certain terms and conditions to maintain grazing permits on public lands. As ranchers, we’ve always wanted terms and conditions applied to other users of public lands. This proposed BLM conservation rule will do just that.

From my perspective, all of us in Montana who enjoy the benefits of public lands should be called upon to help steward them: whether we are hunters, anglers, ranchers, recreationists, foresters, or energy producers. The proposed rule doesn’t get rid of the “multiple use” mission of the BLM — it merely adds land conservation as another multiple use. If adopted, it will encourage more responsible management of our public lands and it will provide new opportunities for tribal and local communities to have more input into the way public lands are managed.

The benefits of rebalancing how lands are managed seem obvious. Wildlife habitat will be restored, risks of wildfire reduced, the spread of invasive species will be controlled, forage for livestock and wildlife will be improved and opportunities for hunting, fishing and other outdoor recreation will be expanded. In addition, healthier lands make rural communities more resilient to impacts from climate change.

The Bureau of Land Management is currently seeking feedback from the public about this proposed rule. I hope my fellow hunters, anglers, ranchers, and public lands advocates will all speak up in support of this innovative plan that will put a greater premium on landscape and watershed health so our cherished lands and waters prosper and thrive.