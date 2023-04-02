We’re small business owners and we’re proud that the taxes we pay directly benefit wildlife habitat conservation, public access, and working farms and ranches.

Unfortunately, some state lawmakers and the governor have decided they’d rather take this tax revenue away from the public lands that benefit all of us.

Some background before we go further: when Montana lawmakers acted on the will of the voters and legalized adult-use cannabis in 2020 via House Bill 701, they also required that the state tax recreational cannabis sales be at 20%. A significant chunk of that tax revenue was – again, according to the will of the voters and HB 701 – directed to Habitat Montana, the state’s best program to conserve wildlife habitat and support working lands.

That allocation is threatened by House Bill 462, which would permanently strip over $30 million in recreational cannabis tax revenue from Habitat Montana. State lawmakers and Gov. Gianforte say the state needs this money to fund other priorities. This is all happening while we have a historic budget surplus of well over $1 billion. There’s plenty of money to go around, even for tax relief, without going against what voters passed in HB 701.

The Governor’s Office of Budget and Program Planning estimates that the 20% recreational cannabis tax is projected to bring in $81 million in fiscal year 2024 and $91 million in fiscal year 2025. Combined with the state’s surplus, this means that there’s enough money to protect Habitat Montana’s share of tax revenue AND contribute more than expected to the general fund AND generously fund the other important priorities like drug treatment programs, law enforcement, and veterans’ services identified in HB 462.

The tangible benefits of Habitat Montana are obvious. Last fall, the state used Habitat Montana funds to buy the 6,000-acre Big Snowy Mountains Wildlife Management Area, which protected some of the state’s best elk habitat and improved access to almost 100,000 acres of near-landlocked public lands that, in the words of the Montana Department of Fish, Wildlife, & Parks, is “surrounded by large absentee landowners.”

Montana's record growth has driven up land costs, making it more expensive to conserve our wild and working lands. According to the USDA, the value of agricultural lands in Montana has increased by 10% between 2021 and 2022. And since 1990, 1.3 million acres of agricultural and forest lands have been developed across the state. That reality fuels Montanans' anxiety around the loss of natural areas. It makes conserving our public lands and ensuring the long-term sustainability of working lands more important than ever, and it jives with a recent Colorado College poll showing 86% of Montanans consider a loss of natural areas an extremely or very serious problem.

Habitat Montana is the best tool we have to conserve our open spaces and wildlife habitat. It’s helped secure nearly 300,000 acres of conservation easements and purchase over 130,000 acres of land in places like the Big Snowies since it was established in 1987. And since it does so using recreational cannabis tax revenue, it does so without draining money from any of the state’s other worthy budget priorities.

Managed responsibly, we have more than enough money to support Habitat Montana, protect working lands, and fund drug treatment programs, law enforcement, and veterans’ services. It’d be a shame if lawmakers chose to needlessly sacrifice our outdoor way of life.