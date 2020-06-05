Keep carbon in the forest

Plus, many wood products like wooden pallets, paper, and cardboard have a noticeably short shelf life. Thus, thinning and logging a forest guarantees immediate carbon loss and release into the atmosphere.

Ironically, much of the Forest Service timber program is justified in the name of precluding wildfires. Yet nearly all massive wildfires are driven by drought, low humidity, high temperatures and winds, not fuels. And all these variables are increased by climate change. Logging the forest exacerbates and contributes to the factors that drive large wildfires.

Even though wildfires do release some carbon, most carbon remains on site. What burns in a forest fire are the fine fuels — needles, small branches, and shrubs, not trees. That is why you have snags after a fire. The bulk of all carbon in a tree is in the bole and roots, which remain after a fire and continue to store carbon. Any charcoal that results from a fire is a long-term carbon storage mechanism, that can hold carbon for thousands of years.

The economic value to society of keeping carbon in the forest vastly exceeds any financial return on wood products. Unfortunately, when the Forest Service does any economic analysis, it typically ignores or minimizes the non-monetary values.