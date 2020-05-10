Keep on learning: Why COVID-19 shouldn’t disrupt your college education

We certainly are living through extraordinary times. Our children’s teachers are keeping kids engaged and learning despite the disruptions, our beloved local businesses are making substantial modifications to keep their doors open, nursing homes are finding ways to support connections while prohibiting visitors, and our favorite entertainment venues and ballparks are silent. Coronavirus has altered much of our everyday lives, and despite the hardships, our community is adapting through the remarkable pace and scale of change brought by this global pandemic.
However, we still face the potential for an alarming, yet preventable, legacy beyond the everyday challenges posed by coronavirus. Thousands of high school graduates across the country may elect to forgo their college plans, and current college students who are now home may not return to complete their degrees. Decades from now, how many will recall 2020 as the year they put their academic dreams on hold? And how many will regret this consequential decision?
I don’t intend to debate the merits of a college education — those are clear. Rather, I call upon our graduating seniors and current college students to choose the bold pursuit of goals in the face of our current coronavirus challenges.
Choose to keep on learning.
Last week, the Class of 2020 completed their degrees from the University of Montana. For 127 years, UM has demonstrated its resilience, persevering as an institution that shapes the future leaders of our community. UM has faced trying and turbulent times brought about by depressions, recessions, wars and even another pandemic in 1918. Through all of this, UM has served generation after generation of students who went on to live impactful lives.
In a video address to the graduates Saturday, I reminded them UM has provided them with a tomorrow-proof education: one that prepares them for a future no one can predict. While a video address was certainly not what I had envisioned to mark graduation this year, its message underscored our assertion that the complex and changing world our graduates are entering demands creativity, courage, determination and grit. These traits, combined with the knowledge gained throughout their academic journeys, make the Class of 2020 sure leaders who will shape our post-COVID world. For in each of them beats the heart of a Grizzly — strong and determined.
For the Class of 2020 high school graduates, I also offer my congratulations. Keep steadfast in the pursuit of your goals, whether they are to attend a university, serve in the military or learn a trade. If you plan to continue your education, do not let these current challenges determine your path. Choose to keep learning. Choose to proceed boldly and confidently in the direction of your dreams. The UM family will support you with myriad programs designed to keep you on track even during these challenging times. We offer a summer start to your freshman year, we have degree programs you can complete in three years and we have a hometown start option that lets you begin your college education from wherever you are and come to campus later when you are ready emotionally, spiritually and physically.
We are hard at work planning to welcome students back to campus later this summer and for the start of fall semester. While coronavirus will influence elements of our design in the near term, it will not define the university that emerges on the other side of this temporary challenge. For the next 127 years, our university will prepare and honor graduates as change-makers. To current college students and high school graduates, I encourage you to boldly choose to be one of them.
Seth Bodnar is president of the University of Montana.
