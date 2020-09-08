Keep the “public” in public lands decision-making on national forests

Second, as we saw early in the COVID-19 outbreak, there’s a huge demand for access to parks and public lands all across the nation. These public lands are good for recreation, health and for local economies. Devoting more of the public’s land to energy extraction doesn’t make a lot of sense.

Third, as we try to find ways to deal with the climate and wildlife extinction crises, we need to conserve more land for wild creatures, not less. Forests and grasslands soak up carbon, keeping it out of the atmosphere. And large, connected parcels of conservation lands help wildlife to migrate as necessary to ensure healthy populations.

Lastly, every additional acre of National Forest land that is leased for oil and gas development has significant implications on the revision of forest plans. Although several forest plans in Montana have recently been revised, other forests are either currently revising their plans or are preparing to begin revision in the years ahead. By having vast acreage under lease, even if those leases are inactive, options for mitigating or enhancing other resources are severely reduced or constrained. This is especially true for landscape level concerns such as habitat connectivity for fish and wildlife.