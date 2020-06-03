Keeping our shared roads safe

A few weeks ago Jared Parsons received a 17-year prison sentence, with 10 years suspended, after pleading guilty to felony vehicular homicide. While intoxicated, he crashed his pickup into the house of 15-year-old Erin Howk, killing her as she slept. Her mother was amazingly charitable and concerned regarding Parson’s future, more than many of us might have been after such a heartrending loss. She said that while losing her daughter was devastating, she “didn’t want [his] life to be destroyed by sitting in prison for decades”; urging the court to be sure he got the help he needed.

Nothing in the brief May 14 Missoulian article indicated this was his first DUI conviction. If so, his sentence was probably harsher than usual, even with a death resulting from the crash. Defense attorneys are adept at planting a seed in the minds of jurors, and even sentencing judges, that this kind of tragedy (causing a deadly “accident” while driving with “just a couple” drinks under their belt) could easily happen to the best of us.

If Parsons did have previous DUI convictions, a parent burying their child would likely and reasonably wonder why something wasn’t done to keep him from driving with a high BAC. A judge might have required him to have an ignition interlock installed. Even so, there are ways to cheat these restrictive systems.