Keeping our shared roads safe

With National Bike Month just concluded here in Zootown, my personal assessment (yes, I’m biased) is that it came off nicely considering it was a COVID-19 version (read: plenty of socially distanced activities). On the menu were crafting workshops, a poetry contest, repair clinics, bicycling safety webinars and a sidewalk chalk art event — to name a few.
It’s also been gratifying to see a spring “blooming” of family biking excursions on the streets of my neighborhood. And it’s one of the goals of the Missoula Greenways project to help these comfortable local outings become a significant part of neighborhood character well into the future.
That being said, all this great activity brings my mind back to a baseline concern for the safety of all of us sharing transportation corridors: pedestrians, bicycle drivers, motor vehicle drivers. Especially with recent disturbing news.
This time it was Jared Allen Parsons. Whenever I read about a driver being jailed for a crash attributed to DUI, I have mixed feelings. On one hand, it’s good to see that drivers are, at least occasionally, being held sufficiently accountable for behaviors behind the wheel that are demonstrably irresponsible; particularly when they become deadly. On the other hand, is being incarcerated for years the most equitable (and effective) means of punishing an offender, “sending a message” to future potential offenders and, perhaps most importantly, keeping the rest of us safe from that particular offender?
A few weeks ago Jared Parsons received a 17-year prison sentence, with 10 years suspended, after pleading guilty to felony vehicular homicide. While intoxicated, he crashed his pickup into the house of 15-year-old Erin Howk, killing her as she slept. Her mother was amazingly charitable and concerned regarding Parson’s future, more than many of us might have been after such a heartrending loss. She said that while losing her daughter was devastating, she “didn’t want [his] life to be destroyed by sitting in prison for decades”; urging the court to be sure he got the help he needed.
Nothing in the brief May 14 Missoulian article indicated this was his first DUI conviction. If so, his sentence was probably harsher than usual, even with a death resulting from the crash. Defense attorneys are adept at planting a seed in the minds of jurors, and even sentencing judges, that this kind of tragedy (causing a deadly “accident” while driving with “just a couple” drinks under their belt) could easily happen to the best of us.
If Parsons did have previous DUI convictions, a parent burying their child would likely and reasonably wonder why something wasn’t done to keep him from driving with a high BAC. A judge might have required him to have an ignition interlock installed. Even so, there are ways to cheat these restrictive systems.
What is it about the state of our justice system that allows a “Hangover Hank” or, for that matter, other high-level offenders (a “Speedster Sam” or “Red-light-running Ronda”) from keeping the rest of us in the crosshairs of their hood ornament? Fines, even when hefty, often seem more of a “cost of doing business” for those who choose to drive “on the wild side.”
Of course, there’s always the ultimate threat of the suspension or revocation of the driver’s license; typically used in extreme cases or chronic offenders. And we can rest assured that those who violate the most basic norms of traffic safety will obviously have the integrity to avoid driving on a suspended license (yeah, right!). We’ll take a look at a way to confront that problem tomorrow.
Gene Schmitz is a retired small-business owner and science teacher. He is a lifelong bicyclist and traffic safety advocate with a history of significant involvement in bicycling advocacy in Missoula and other communities. Readers can email him at oped@missoulian.com.
