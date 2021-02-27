Keeping telehealth in Montana

The positive results speak for themselves. Fewer people skipping appointments. Hard-to-reach populations receiving more care. Not coincidentally, individuals with health issues don’t need to worry as much about transportation — one of the biggest barriers to care — or time off of work, childcare, or even catching COVID while sitting in a doctor’s waiting room.

If Montana passes telehealth legislation, it would join a growing host of states, including Colorado, Idaho, Missouri, and Utah, which are turning temporary regulatory changes into permanent law.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, as of last September, fewer Montanans had their health care needs met compared to their neighbors in Idaho and Wyoming. When it comes to primary care and dental care, only one-third of Montanans have their needs met, whereas more than half of Idahoans and Wyomingites do. The outlook on mental health is more dire, with only 11% of Montanans getting care, compared to 24% of Idahoans and 31% of Wyomingites.