 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GUEST VIEW

Keith Regier: Call a special session

  • 0

The State of Montana has higher than expected revenues. At the end of the fiscal year in June of this year there is about $1.5 billion surplus. This is after an extra $800 million in fully funded reserve fund, fire fund and capital development fund. There are several legislators that have promoted their ideas on what to do with the extra money. Some want to save it for the state to use on inflation. Some want to spend it on programs like affordable housing. Some want to wait until the regular legislative session before deciding. Some want to give it back to the tax payers. There is even the thought that the money should not be given back because it will contribute to inflation.

Inflation is real. Gas, groceries, clothes, repairs on cars and appliances, etc. are all costing more. The reality is that Montanans are worse off financially. The state may have inflation challenges, but tax payers do as well. Giving money back to the tax payers will not increase inflation any more that giving workers a pay raise will. Inflation is caused by a Federal Government printing money it does not have.

People are also reading…

The prudent thing to do with the surplus is give it back to those that paid it, and do it in a special session now. Inflation is going on now. Montanans are maxing out credit cards and stopping contributing to their retirement funds to make ends meet and, by the way, property taxes are due this November.

 

Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell

Sen. Keith Regier, R-Kalispell

 Photo Courtesy of the Montana Legislature

Keith Regier, R-Kalispell, represents Senate District 3

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Karin Connelly: When the trees fall

Karin Connelly: When the trees fall

In the 60s I worked for the Army Corps of Engineers, so I am aware of the pressure on Federal agencies like the Forest Service to “not just st…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News