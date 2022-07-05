Kendall Cotton: America – made possible by property rights

Each Independence Day we gather with friends and family to celebrate our nation and the ways in which it stands apart from others. The First Amendment of the Constitution’s Bill of Rights often comes to mind, with the incredible promise to protect our right to speak, think and peacefully interact with others freely. Or perhaps the Second Amendment, which protects the people’s right to keep and bear arms and defend ourselves from tyrannical forces.

Among the long list of reasons why America is so uniquely great is something that may not be as well known, but without it our entire system would be little more than fledgling promises.

What makes America so special is that our system is deeply rooted in the concept that property rights and individual rights are inseparable.

America’s founders understood that liberty could not be possible without property rights. This is what John Adams meant when he said “property must be secured or liberty cannot exist.”

But property rights may not be exactly what you think it is. The vision of property rights to which our country was founded was not just about the right to acquire, use, and trade tangible things like land, but it was the philosophical stance that each person has ownership of themselves.

James Madison, a main author of the Constitution, explained that property rights aren't just about the ability to own physical things, it means every individual has ownership over their own bodies, thoughts and actions. The right to self-ownership meant that each person had unalienable rights given to them by God – rights that no government could ever revoke.

This notion stood in direct defiance of the prevailing worldview at the time that all property belonged to the King and that rights came from him in the form of privileges.

The founders agreed that the new government they sought to create would be a just government because it respected these inalienable rights. James Madison expressed this sentiment when he said “government is instituted to protect property of every sort.”

For America’s founders, freedoms such as the ability to speak and think freely were firmly rooted in property rights and the concept that each person has the right of ownership over themselves. When it came to rights to own, use and trade physical property, the founders viewed these rights as extensions of people’s ownership over their own bodies and minds. James Madison expressed this sentiment in Federalist Papers No. 10, when he said, “the right to property is rooted in the right we have to the free use of our own mind and talents, which it is government’s job to protect.”

These deeply held beliefs were sewed into every piece of the American system, from the Fourth and Fifth Amendments that provided Americans explicit property protections, to the checks and balances put in place to hold each branch accountable for government abuses.

By establishing a system of radical freedom and strong property rights, America has been set on a trajectory of economic prosperity and liberty unlike any nation in the world’s history has ever seen.

So as you spend this Independence Day playing cornhole and eating hot dogs, pause for a moment and reflect on the idea that our nation’s success was made possible by the simple idea that you have a right of ownership over yourself and by extension, your property.

Kendall Cotton is president and CEO of the Frontier Institute, a think tank dedicated to breaking down government barriers so all Montanans can thrive.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1