Like many other Montanans, I have found myself exhausted by the effort of trying to make sense of the actions of the Montana Republican Party this session. And, like many other Montanans, I have been unable to find any answers that do not confirm our fears: That Montana's Republican representatives have violated their commitment to the Montana Constitution, opting to set it ablaze in an effort to trade in the wellbeing of our state's most vulnerable citizens for political points and dirty money.

This is not news, though. The Montana GOP has proven time and time again that its commitment to the best interests of its constituents is only for show; it has proven it by refusing to show up to support striking blue-collar workers, by prioritizing tax cuts for the wealthiest donors over relief for the working class, by refusing to intervene when utility monopolies raid our pockets over and over again, and in countless other ways I do not have the space to discuss here. I won't waste any more time or energy complaining about the ethical and constitutional nightmare of this session, because I don't think that any of the representatives who support it are particularly interested in ethics or constitutional rights that don't align with their personal beliefs. I'm not going to speak about the ideological inconsistencies of a party that has demonstrated this session that its only principal is profit, as it violates its alleged devotion to small government and personal freedom and parental rights every time its donors and their lobbyists command them to do so.

Instead, I'm going to ask a series of earnest questions: How do Republican representatives intend to pay for the massive influx of children experiencing mental health crises as a direct result of their decision to enforce their parenting choices on all of Montana's parents?

A dear friend of mine was recently able to get a needed psychological evaluation for her child; the wait was 2 years long. How do those representatives intend to solve for the massive shortage of mental health professionals in this state?

Montana once again ranks in the top three states in the nation for deaths by suicide; where is the legislation to keep the kids they've insisted retain their genders as assigned at birth and never dress in a way that displeases those representatives, alive?

I assume that none of them have answers. They never do, really. As has become tradition, they seem to be here only to put the bandage of state control of other people's children on problems they do not and will not understand. Once again, they ignore testimony from actual mental and pediatric health professionals on issues about which they are not qualified to make laws, and make laws in line with their preferences anyway. And contrary to their insistence on a label of fiscal responsibility, they hypocritically ignore the enormous economic contributions of the LGBTQIA+ community to small businesses across the state, opting instead to throw even our money into the fire on which they are determined to burn our rights.

So I have one final question: How did any of them find pockets large enough to house all of that audacity?