Kevin Proescholdt: Poisoning the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness is a bad idea

On April 14, the U.S. Forest Service (USFS) issued a draft decision to approve a proposal by Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks (FWP) to repeatedly poison 46 miles of Buffalo Creek in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness in Montana for five years. FWP then wants to plant hatchery-raised Yellowstone cutthroat trout in what are naturally and historically fishless waters for another five years after the poisoning years, all requiring up to 99 helicopter landings within the Wilderness for those combined 10 years.

Here are some of the reasons why this poisoning project is a really bad idea.

• Heavily manipulates the wilderness. In the 1964 Wilderness Act, Congress eloquently defined Wilderness in part as “an area where earth and its community of life are untrammeled by man...retaining its primeval character and influence...protected and managed so as to preserve its natural conditions.” Untrammeled essentially means unmanipulated and unconfined. Congress mandated that, in Wilderness, humans allow Nature to reign, unlike the rest of the federal lands where human use often comes first. The Buffalo Creek poisoning project is a massive manipulation of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. Wilderness, its wildness, and its ecosystem have great value in their own right; the area is not simply empty land awaiting manipulation for human desires.

• Repeatedly pumps poison into the wilderness for years. Specifically, the USFS and Montana FWP will poison the Wilderness repeatedly for five years using rotenone, a highly toxic poison that kills any organism that uses gills, including fish, amphibians, macroinvertebrates, and others. Repeatedly pumping and spraying poison into Buffalo Creek and two small lakes in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness is hardly in keeping with the stringent protections supposedly afforded by the Wilderness Act.

• Invades the wilderness with helicopters and motors. To conduct this project, FWP plans up to 99 helicopter landings to fly in personnel and equipment to spread the rotenone poison, while also utilizing motorboats and other motorized equipment that are all prohibited by the Wilderness Act. Helicopters, motorboats, and motorized equipment all would make a massive, noisy motorized invasion of what should be the quiet and peaceful Buffalo Creek over the 10 years of the proposed project, and would damage the very wildness of the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness. Wilderness areas are the only places on public lands where motor vehicles and other contraptions are generally banned by law, yet even in these few wild places, state and federal managers can’t seem to show a bit of restraint.

The USFS, once a proud wilderness-managing agency, has almost casually abdicated its responsibilities to protect the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness with this project. FWP has no responsibilities or authority under the 1964 Wilderness Act, nor does FWP have any experience or expertise in managing federal Wilderness. Nonetheless, the USFS gave FWP free rein to damage the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness and its wild character with this fishy project, even though the courts have affirmed that federal agencies like the USFS retain ultimate control over fish and wildlife on federal lands.

This project is nearly identical to a similar poisoning project that the Forest Service had approved for the North Fork Blackfoot River in the Scapegoat Wilderness in Montana. It posed similar harms to that iconic Wilderness. After Wilderness Watch sued the Forest Service over that project, however, the agency abruptly dropped the proposal like a hot potato. Unfortunately, it appears, the Forest Service did not learn any lessons from that project for the nearly-identical Buffalo Creek poisoning project.

We believe that poisoning the lakes and streams in the Absaroka-Beartooth Wilderness and then filling these waters with organisms that never naturally occurred there violates both the letter and spirit of our nation’s revered wilderness law. Indeed, our wilderness heritage across the entire nation is at risk if projects like this move forward. The Buffalo Creek poisoning project should be scrapped.

Kevin Proescholdt is the conservation director for Wilderness Watch (wildernesswatch.org), a national wilderness conservation organization headquartered in Missoula.

