Key to energy future is diversified portfolio

A second important lesson is that whenever it can, NorthWestern will try to shift risk from its owners to its customers. There’s nothing surprising about that, but the problem is that as a monopoly supplier of power, NorthWestern can make the shift pretty easily. The commission’s job is to protect the customers and to keep that from happening. If the PSC made the customers pick up the tab every time NorthWestern imprudently allowed something to go wrong, it wouldn’t just be unfair — it would also give NorthWestern very little incentive to keep things from going wrong in the first place.

And finally, there’s this to consider: NorthWestern has been trying to get legislative and PSC approval to buy a bigger share of Colstrip 4 based on its claim that it is a “reliable” source of power. But it’s not — as demonstrated by NorthWestern’s open request to have us pay for replacement power while it was off line. The plant is old, outmoded, and costly. These shutdowns demonstrate that it can go off-line at any time. When that has happened, we haven’t “frozen in the dark.” The provision of vital services has not ground to a halt. No, when the plant has shut down, NorthWestern has been able to reliably provide us with power, not because of Colstrip 4, but in spite of it.