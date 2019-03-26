Numerous studies over the past 10 or more years suggest that outdoor learning for our kids provides many benefits — reducing stress, improving moods, boosting concentration and increasing a child’s interactions at school.
Studies also report that as many as half of all children spend less than 30 minutes outdoors each day, and as many as 1 in 3 kids spend no time at all outside.
These same studies indicate that playing and relaxing in natural settings can reduce stress. Brief nature walks can reduce anxiety, distraction and symptoms of ADHD. When schools take kids outside to learn, they become more motivated and self-directed.
Do these field trips spoil kids for regular classroom work, making them too restless and distracted to settle down? Research suggests just the opposite. Lessons outdoors appear to increase student involvement in school, even after they come back inside.
It’s hard to escape the conclusion: Outdoor learning and nature experiences are an important educational tool.
Lee Metcalf National Wildlife Refuge in Stevensville is a great natural area for kids to learn. Over the years, the refuge has hosted as many as 2,500 kids a year, mostly school field trips.
Last year I became their volunteer environmental educator. I was initially trained as an educator, but due to opportunities went on to earn a PhD in biology. Since the majority of school kids visiting Lee Metcalf are in the kindergarten to third-grade range, I was seriously concerned about my ability to host and teach children so young. After a year of “entertaining” over 1,000 kids, teachers and parents from Darby to Missoula, I was very impressed with the enthusiasm and desire to learn.
The experience for the kids at Lee Metcalf normally consists of about three hours, including lunch time outside during which they can watch and listen to ducks, ospreys and red-winged blackbirds.
The normal visit to Lee Metcalf is divided into three components: a section about birds, another on discovering all the critters found in pond water, and a nature hike focused on learning to observe all their surroundings.
They not only learn about what makes a bird a bird, about some of the key characteristics differentiating birds, but even learning bird songs and calls.
The pond water discovery session has definitely proven to be one of the most exciting, as they get to sort through samples of the local pond water in search of everything that crawls or wiggles — aquatic insects, worms and all kinds of other invertebrates.
The nature hike opens up many opportunities to discover colors, shapes, clouds, mountains, water and what lives there, cattails and other plants, and footprints.
Although I do not get to see many of the benefits of outdoor learning mentioned earlier, I do readily experience a lot of enthusiasm and connection with nature. Since these activities are totally volunteer directed, it becomes imperative that more volunteers are needed.
The refuge also has a nice visitor center with lots of displays of much of the wildlife found there. The visitor center and the educational programs require volunteer help. If you are interested in helping make an investment in our children’s education, please volunteer whatever help you can offer. Call or visit the Refuge (406-777-5552). It will make a difference.