Kids, communities need sex education

The answer is not to put our heads in the sand and pretend that kids are not interested in sex. Instead, we need to recognize that they need our help and guidance to understand the complexities of becoming sexual beings and all this entails.

According to the World Bank, countries that provide comprehensive sex ed have lower incidence of teen pregnancy. Currently, the U.S has about five times the amount of teen pregnancy compared to European and Scandinavian countries.

Sex ed not only teaches kids about sexuality, it also teaches them about their bodies, and about the emotional changes that go along with puberty. Sex ed programs are designed to give age appropriate information — and as kids mature and are likely to start thinking about becoming sexual, offers a safe place to talk about options, including sexual orientation, abstaining from sex, birth control choices and how to protect against sexually transmitted disease. Additionally, sex ed provides a place to talk about consent and teaches our kids that it is always their right to say no, to change their mind at any time, and to be able to ask for help if they feel violated. Sex ed is just as important for boys as it is for girls — as both are at risk for the consequences of unplanned pregnancy, sexually transmitted disease, and for being charged with non-consensual sex-or rape.