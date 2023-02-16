One billion dollars. That is how much Republicans voted to spend last week. It is so much money that getting your head around it is tough. But let’s try.

Assume your job pays you $1 per second. That equals $3,600 per hour. Even if you work 24/7, it would take you nearly 32 years to make $1 billion.

This is the same amount Republicans voted to dole out in tax giveaways for the wealthy, while throwing a tiny bone to the rest of us. Most will see a whopping $70 bucks for the year.

With this $1 billion spending spree, the governor and his Republican colleagues are not addressing the housing and childcare shortage and affordability crisis. Nothing went to keep nursing homes from closing or address the mental health needs of rural communities. That’s a lot of money to spend with not one dime going to the state's biggest crises.

This is incredibly fiscally irresponsible. This tax package is about keeping the rich rich and the well-connected happy.

There is a better way. We are calling it the Montana Future Fund. It is a responsible, forward-thinking plan for the state surplus. Instead of blowing a billion dollars in one swoop on tax cuts for the wealthy, we should be responsible and strategic, ensuring that this money will benefit generations of Montanans.

First, we’ll immediately put $500 million into workforce housing, childcare, health care, senior care, and wildlife conservation. Millionaires have never actually had to care about these things. But the rest of us know that these are the real issues. This is how people and businesses do more than get by – this is how we get ahead.

Our housing proposal is modeled on existing, successful housing programs where nonprofits, localities, tribes, and private developers can receive grants or low-interest loans to build housing for Montanans to rent or buy at affordable rates.

For childcare, we will support small childcare businesses, so they can have the stability and fair wages they need to thrive. Stable childcare businesses are critical for other businesses to have employees and for families to stay in the workforce.

After addressing our needs now, we also need to save for the future. We’ll set $1 billion in a permanent trust. We’ve done it before, and we should do it again.

Have you heard of the Coal Severance Trust Fund? In 1977, Montanans dedicated over a billion dollars in an interest-bearing account, and we’ve been reaping the benefits ever since. The interest has been used to build hundreds of millions of dollars worth of infrastructure. The Coal Tax Trust has supplied clean water, safer roads and bridges, and thousands of jobs to urban and rural communities across Montana.

The need for housing, childcare and property tax relief isn’t going away anytime soon. The governor’s plan of giving a blank check and almost no accountability to developers to build whatever makes them the most money doesn’t actually build housing people can afford. The governor’s plan to give a one-time check doesn’t prevent property taxes from rising again next year; and it doesn’t help Montana families afford child care and get back to work after this money runs out. Instead, the Montanan’s Future Fund could provide communities with a reliable source of funding to address the needs of neighborhoods, families, and businesses, whether that is workforce housing or modernizing water or sewer.

Let’s use this proven plan for what we need in two, 10 and 20 years. A fund this size would generate tens of millions each year that Montana could use to address the issues of the day. We don’t know what the future holds. This trust would give Montana the resources to respond to anything.

One billion dollars is a lot of money — it’s well past time the governor and Republicans start acting with fiscal responsibility.