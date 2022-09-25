Kimberly Dudik: The Dark Reproductive Days: Illegal abortion in MT before Roe v. Wade

If you care about reproductive rights and health care, you will want to attend The Dark Reproductive Days: Illegal Abortion in Montana Before Roe v. Wade. On Oct. 3 at the Roxy Theater, you can learn about the history of reproductive care in Montana prior to 1973 when Roe v. Wade was decided.

Knowing this history, and what steps can be taken locally to protect reproductive rights, is essential so we are not doomed to repeat the same mistakes. The information provided at the event is important because in June of this year, the Supreme Court turned reproductive rights decisions over to the states by overturning the federal protections provided in Roe v. Wade.

Montana’s history shows that having access to full reproductive health care, including access to safe and legal abortions, is essential for the health and well-being of Montanans. Before Roe was decided in 1973, the Montana government had a disturbing history of criminally prosecuting medical providers for providing essential medical care. Montana’s newspaper archives tell the story of Montana families seeking family planning care and what can happen when abortion care is not safe and legal.

Starting in the 1800s, this Montana history includes that in December of 1882, Dr. Elijah Hoyt of Missoula was sentenced to two years imprisonment in the state prison. He was convicted and sentenced to prison for “procuring an abortion” - for providing a woman with needed health care.

With abortion care not being legal, women’s lives were at risk when they sought this care. This can be seen when a Polson woman died from receiving medical care from Rose Husted in the 1930s. Husted was convicted of manslaughter for causing the woman’s death when performing an abortion, even though Husted indicated the procedure may have been necessary to try to save the woman's life. She was sentenced in May of 1939 to serve one year at the state prison.

When a family made the difficult decision to end a pregnancy because the fetus was deceased while the woman was still carrying it, criminal prosecution of the doctor providing this care occurred. Dr. J.L. Yuhas was charged in 1960 for performing an abortion in 1955 that was not necessary to save a woman’s life. However, Dr. Yuhas testified that he performed the surgical procedure because the fetus the woman was carrying was already deceased before she came to him for medical care. He was still charged and tried for committing the “crime of abortion.”

Knowing the danger of government overreach into family planning and health care issues is important as we face elections and a legislative session.

Tickets for the event are available at the Public Policy Institute of the Rockies website for the Choice Project, publicpolicyinstituteoftherockies.com/choiceproject. MCAT streaming available on MCAT channel 189.