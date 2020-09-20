Know your PSC candidates and choose wisely

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I wrap up my eight years on the Public Service Commission, I ask myself, “What are the qualifications of a good commissioner?” As a lifelong Republican, my answer may surprise you, because the stuff that makes for a great PSC commissioner is uniquely different from other political offices.

Truthfully, the nature of the job — the wise regulating and rate-setting of utility monopolies — has almost nothing to do with a commissioner’s political party. But there are three basic qualities a voter should look for when selecting the person to represent them — and the greater public good — on the PSC:

1. The ability to put the public interest ahead of personal politics, ambitions and agendas. Most PSC candidates come with the baggage of previous political experience and partisan involvement. While this isn’t an immediate disqualifier (I myself am one), seasoned politicians generally have a harder time checking their egos and their politics at the door, avoiding intra-commission alliances and keeping their minds open to all evidence and all points of view. A five-person commission can only serve the public interest when all commissioners are willing to respect, listen to and learn from the others — as well as from the PSC staff and the public at large. They must be willing to deliberate on each docket with an unbiased, well-informed and open mind.