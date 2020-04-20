Knudsen closed access to veterans’ park

Our country has been or currently is involved in 17 conflicts which our service members have served or are serving since Knudsen acquired the park. The veterans of these 17 conflicts as well as those who served in Korea, Vietnam and even World War II, have been prohibited from visiting the park. This was a place designated for them to relax and recuperate.

Now Austin Knudsen wants to be Montana’s next attorney general. It’s a bit difficult for us to hear him out on why he should take one of the most important public service jobs we have when we don’t think he has taken his own advice to be a good neighbor. Keeping veterans, Boy Scouts and neighbors out of a park meant to honor people who have served their country is one of the most un-neighborly things for anyone to do, much less someone who wants to be our next attorney general.

Another member of the KLFP, Rhonda Knudsen, is Austin’s mother and is running in a contested primary to represent House District 34. She currently holds the position.

So I return to the original premise of “basically, be a decent neighbor.” When they shut the public — including veterans and Boy Scouts — out of a park, are the Knudsens being decent neighbors, or aren’t they? That will be up to you, the voter. Separate the wheat from the chaff.

Peter Olson of Culbertson heads the Legion Park Committee of Thomas Mann Post No. 81 American Legion of Montana.

