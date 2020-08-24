Knudsen’s plan to defund DOJ dangerous

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Career politician Austin Knudsen is traveling Montana campaigning on one dangerous idea: defunding the Montana Department of Justice. It’s an extreme idea and will make Montana less prosperous and less safe.

Knudsen’s plan would take State Troopers off the road, remove narcotics and major crimes special agents from cases, and wreak havoc at the Crime Lab–making drug trafficking prosecutions impossible and risking delays that could let violent criminals walk free. It would be a disaster for public safety.

I’m running for Attorney General to be an independent watchdog who fights for Montana families. I am a fifth-generation Montanan from Great Falls, and grew up with a deep respect for our law enforcement community. It’s a community I know as my own friends, mentors, and neighbors.

That respect and admiration led me to join the NYPD while I was in college. I joined as an Auxiliary Police Officer and completed sixteen weeks of training on ethics, law, and public safety. I was issued a bulletproof vest and wore the blue uniform. I patrolled my community with the NYPD–supporting their crime prevention efforts and giving back to my community by helping make it safer. I became close with my fellow officers, and learned of the stresses, sacrifice, and heartbreak law enforcement work imposes on them and their families.