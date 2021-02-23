Kootenai National Fores

The Kootenai National Forest advocated the 95,412-acre Black Ram Project will curtail fire risk in the wildland-urban interface and restore historic forest conditions by logging the most fire-resistant and resilient old growth forests, 12 miles from the nearest home, along the headwaters of the Yaak River. Forest ecologist, Herb Hammond, explained that some of the spruce-subalpine fir old growth in the project area is 600-800 years old and has no indications of previous harvest or wildfire creating a "unique habitat" that can "hold up to 80% more carbon than other forests," concluding they are "the precise forests that should be preserved and studied, not destroyed."

The finest way to battle wildfire in the wildland-urban interface is not a large-scale logging project penetrated into the wilderness of the Yaak; but should be an endeavor to protect old growth forests across the landscape–their trees are more fire-resistant and they capture and store prodigious amounts of carbon; and focus active forest management and treatment near homes and communities.