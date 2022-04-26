Kyla Tripp: How a single phrase became a weapon against the opposition

“LET’S NOT MAKE THIS POLITICAL”: HOW A SINGLE PHRASE BECAME A WEAPON AGAINST THE OPPOSITION

As a parent attending school board meetings, throughout the pandemic, I began to recognize a common phrase that began many parents’ statements, “let’s not make this political” but it was typically from those in favor of mask mandates for our children, before I continue, I need to clarify that this detail is not intended to be divisive but is pertinent to understanding why this phrase has become offensive. Initially I could not figure out why such a benign phrase elicited an intense feeling of frustration. It was not until I became a Trustee candidate for the Hellgate Elementary School District Board and began attending forums and debates, that I was able to dissect and comprehend. First, I had to understand why the phrase was even used and it’s simple, it’s a declaration that engages everyone – it is not controversial – virtually no one can dispute that our children’s education and well-being should not be dictated by the interests and goals of aristocrats in Washington D.C.

Next, I had to to determine why it is mostly directed to the mask mandate opposition and this is where psychology becomes a factor. Many people were/are fearful and deeply affected by the pandemic, this caused people to cling to the only things we could do at the time, wear masks, and get vaccinated, it became the mantra of the mainstream, to the extent that it was deeply ingrained into the core beliefs of many people, to the point that to these people, the only conceivable way that anyone could ever oppose the mandates, was if they were swayed by someone powerful, perhaps political leaders? Finally, the first two findings converge into the true inflammatory nature of the statement, whether consciously or unintentional, it is an easy way to dehumanize and therefore dismiss the opposition. By labeling someone’s heartfelt plea as just a political statement, it turns them into a political opponent, removes humanity from the equation and allows them to dismiss their plights without feeling guilt that would normally accompany ignoring the negative impacts their appeal may have on the well-being of another’s child.

This dehumanization is likely what lead to the intense insults thrown my way like, “science denier”, “inconsiderate”, “ignorant”, “selfish”, “stupid”, and being told I am a horrible parent but given the love and dedication I have for my two Hellgate children and career as pharmacist and Head of Quality position, at a sterile compounding pharmacy in Missoula, I knew these not to be true. This led to my recognition that the name calling and accusations, from either side, about other parents attending the meetings, were also not true and highly unproductive.

Now, my guess is, that there were two main reactions of people that will read this piece, those that scoffed at the idea (possibly uttered the phrase “science denier”) or those that nodded in understanding. What you may not know is that those two very different categories of people, have something in common – a love and passion for their children that is unmatched by anyone else, recognizing that will be a crucial part of breaking down the pandemic induced animosity some of us may feel. Once we can add humanity back into the equation, and recognize the value of others, even those with completely opposing viewpoints, we will be able to find the good in each idea and come up with innovative solutions to the issues that are truly impacting our children. Let’s face it, our kids have bigger concerns than the pandemic that include things like, making up for education lost, dealing with anxiety and depression, navigating social media and cyber bullying, and learning how to be productive and successful members of society. These children are the key to a healthy, thriving community and given the most recent statistics show that around ¾ of those children will remain in Missoula when they are grown, it is paramount that find common ground and get things done. The next time you have the urge to tell someone to “not make this political” think about the true motivation behind those words and whether they will truly contribute to unity and be productive in solving problems.

Kyla Tripp, PharmD is a Hellgate School Board Trustee candidate.

