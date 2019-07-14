The news of the pending closure of the Acadia facility in Butte was jarring, but not entirely surprising. This psychiatric residential treatment facility for children has had its share of difficulties over the years. The last findings by Montana’s Quality Assurance Bureau apparently proved to be too insurmountable to address and correct. News stories confirmed issues at the facility, with the common use of Benadryl and other drugs to subdue children as well as the notably high number of physical restraints and instances of seclusion.
This closure has negatively impacted the children’s mental health system in Montana, as it was and is truly reliant upon the availability of these beds for children in crisis. However, that is because the state has no overall plan for the children’s mental health system. As a consequence, we have largely relied upon institutions and available institutional beds — such as those at Acadia — to drive our decisions.
When a system grows around an institutional model, local services become an afterthought. Although we have providers that have tried to make services available locally for kids in some Montana communities so they can stay with their families, no one could argue that there is a comprehensible “system” in Montana for the care of children with psychiatric needs. As a direct result of failing to invest in our community system, we have a genuine crisis in the form of finding appropriate services for the children who now must be discharged from Acadia at breakneck speed.
We, as mental health advocates, ask our policymakers to call for the state of Montana to develop and implement a comprehensive and transformative statewide plan for children with mental illness. Policy makers should insist that this plan is one that relies upon home-based and community-based services to keep kids at home, and prevent and stabilize crisis situations. It should also insist in the involvement of all stakeholders — people who use or have used these services, advocates and providers — who are critical to the success of this process.
This can be done, and many, more successful systems exist in other states. Montana needs to undergo a serious effort to design and implement a comprehensive transformative system that does not fail these kids right now. We have waited far too long to do right by them.