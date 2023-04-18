A few of people in Lakeside were finally able to pay and receive the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) plans for the coaster late April 13. The plans were not submitted to MDT until April 6. Has MDT had time to carefully review and make informed recommendations before the Transportation Commissioners vote on April 20? Have Flathead County officials had time to review, comment and give recommendations? Does giving the public one week to review constitute “informed” public participation?

Even with a cursory review, the plan raises more questions than it answers. It is almost as if the plans were developed in a vacuum with the assumption that there were no established residential neighborhoods in the area that carried existing traffic. The plan only benefits the commercial interests of the developers by making it quicker, easier, and cheaper to install only a northbound, left turn. But it makes it harder for visitors leaving the coaster to safely make a northbound, left turn into traffic moving at 55 mph. Finally, it makes it almost impossible for homeowners in surrounding neighborhoods to safely access U.S. 93 in either direction.

The plan also includes moving the current temporary access point to the property line next to MDT property where a Quonset hut exists. The plan shows the Quonset hut being removed and allowing a dual access point. Is there some kind of side deal going on between MDT to sell the property to the developer? Why should this even be a part of this consideration before the property is offered for sale?

Almost every conversation that the citizens of Lakeside have had with MDT had to go through a non-decision maker. Yet we have emails showing that high level MDT officials and developers on a first name basis, exchanging emails and personal cell phone numbers. Why do the developers have such direct access to MDT decision makers, but the citizens of Lakeside do not and had to pay to get information?

We demand the agenda item be tabled, no decision made, and a public hearing be held in Lakeside. It’s MDT’s responsibility to explain to the citizens of Lakeside how this one-sided plan makes their highway travel safer. What’s the rush?