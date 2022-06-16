Lance Olsen: Al Hook’s Montana dream job

My grandparents’ generation had enjoyed telling stories of a Montana before cars, often laughing as they reminisced about wagons, buggies, and farm implements pulled along behind horses or mules.

Al Hook was plainly older than any of them, which might have been what gave his story the credibility it had with me. I never doubted him.

Our paths crossed in the mid-1950s, when I was in my early teens.

Al summered in one of four little shacks along Wagner Creek, a nice little stream that empties into the Missouri River a quarter-mile or so downriver from Craig, Montana. One of my uncles rented the shack closest to Al’s.

He and Al rented the little shacks solely because they were so close to the Missouri River, and its trout. Like Al and my uncle, I was hooked on trout. My uncle knew that, and let me come along on his weekend trips to his shack and the river. That’s where I met Al, and where we first talked of trout.

Like me, though, Al was interested in all the wild life that flew, swam or walked around in Montana. So our conversations over the following years touched on all of it.

Come winter, Al migrated to Great Falls. Because this was also my winter range during the school year, Al and I sometimes crossed paths here, too, and it may have been here, on our shared winter range, where he told of his Montana dream.

He’d run away from home somewhere in the Midwest as a boy my age, aiming a path to Montana for a shot at the dream job at the heart of all he desired from life — a job riding shotgun for a stagecoach line, and the prospect of getting promoted to driver holding the reins of the horses.

But life had played a little trick on him. When he got to Montana, he found out that the railroads had already driven the stage lines out of business.

One industry had wiped out another, and Al’s dream job got lost in the transition. He chuckled when he told me that it got him to thinking about the meaning of "too late."

Now I’m an old man, but Al’s story has been coming to mind amidst a much more recent clash of industries. The gist of this recent tale is that mining for the metals imperative to renewables threatens to put the fossil fuels industry out of business.

At first look, this situation might resemble what the railroads did to the stagecoach industry. But whoa.

It turns out that mining is a water-intensive industry, and itself at risk from a growing water scarcity across wide expanses. This comes as we realize that firing up the fossil fuels is drying things up across wide expanses. Al would likely chuckle if he were still alive now that the mining industry might be too late. I think he’d chuckle again at the irony in the mining business’ dependency on energy from fossil fuels.

Lance Olsen was president of the Great Bear Foundation from 1982-1992. For the past 20 years, he’s headed a restricted listserv on climate and living species for scientists and conservationists.

