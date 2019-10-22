To understand why full, dedicated funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund should be the easiest decision in Congress, you only need to understand the fundamentals of how this policy affects Montana’s economy and our way of life.
Montana’s outdoor recreation makes up more than 5% of our gross domestic product — second in the nation only to Hawaii. Our public lands support over 70,000 jobs and $7 billion in consumer spending.
Our outdoors provide a platform for all kinds of industries — recreation and tourism, yes, but also technology, manufacturing, financial services, education, real estate and construction, engineering; the list goes on. But, there’s nothing inevitable about securing our outdoor recreation assets.
We need policies like the Land and Water Conservation Fund to protect the assets that drive our outdoor industry.
LWCF has returned nearly $600 million in direct benefits to Montana since it began over 50 years ago, and yet still it has never been allocated at the full amount which was intended — $900 million meant to go back into recreation, community, access and habitat investments across the country.
Unfortunately, this year is no different. Once again, congressional leadership is breaking its promise on fully funding LWCF and instead diverting millions away from fishing access sites, access to public hunting lands, trails and community parks.
We are urging all our leaders in Congress — U.S. Sens. Jon Tester and Steve Daines, U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte — do not settle for less than was intended for LWCF. We must push past the recommended budget allotment of $465 million and fight for full and dedicated funding that will ensure our outdoor assets are protected for the next generation of jobs and communities in Montana.