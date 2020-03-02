Land grant history informs modern day land sale

Last December we learned that 630,000 acres of Weyerhaeuser timberland was to be sold to Southern Pine Plantations for a paltry $230 per acre. I would like to see a more robust discussion of this issue by politicians and regional stakeholders.
Many people are not aware that most of this land can be traced back to the 1864 and 1870 land grants to the Northern Pacific Railroad. The grant cut an 80-mile-wide swath across the state, amounting to 20% of Montana. According to the law, this land was to be sold off to settlers in parcels of 160 acres or less at not more than $2.50 per acre.
Furthermore, the sales were to be finished within five years of the completion of the transcontinental link. (The deadline of 1879 was extended to 1890 but was largely ignored.) The proceeds were supposed to pay off banks and bondholders that financed the construction. The main line was belatedly completed in 1883, allowing Northern Pacific to claim 44 million acres.
Congress soon learned that the land and the minerals under the land were worth more than four times the $70 million construction cost. When the railroad became insolvent in 1893, the Northern Pacific once again managed to avoid a public auction of land assets as required in the 1870 legislation. The era was called “the Great Barbecue” in 1927 by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Vernon Parrington.
To summarize, the story of this land is riddled with bribery, conflicts of interest and subversion of the 1870 law. Of course, much of this land is not suitable for settlement in 160-acre parcels. Nevertheless, Congress sought to diversify the ownership while putting the land to productive use.
What would the 1870 Congress say about the recent deal on 630,000 acres? What would they say about the export to Asia of raw or nearly raw logs (canted on two sides) from former Northern Pacific lands in Washington State?
We inherited this mess when a suit filed in 1930 by the administration of President Herbert Hoover against the Northern Pacific was quietly settled in 1941. It was on the eve of World War II. Congress had the authority to modify the grant but was too busy preparing for the war.
We now face the prospect of forest “gentrification,” the loss of public access, and negative impacts on wildlife. Who is getting roasted in this “Great Barbecue”? For more information on this topic, see landgrant.org and the 1950 master’s thesis of Ted Schwinden (late governor of Montana) online at the University of Montana Library.
Dennis Brosten is a crop consultant and agronomist. He writes from Kalispell.