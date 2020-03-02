Land grant history informs modern day land sale

Last December we learned that 630,000 acres of Weyerhaeuser timberland was to be sold to Southern Pine Plantations for a paltry $230 per acre. I would like to see a more robust discussion of this issue by politicians and regional stakeholders.

Many people are not aware that most of this land can be traced back to the 1864 and 1870 land grants to the Northern Pacific Railroad. The grant cut an 80-mile-wide swath across the state, amounting to 20% of Montana. According to the law, this land was to be sold off to settlers in parcels of 160 acres or less at not more than $2.50 per acre.

Furthermore, the sales were to be finished within five years of the completion of the transcontinental link. (The deadline of 1879 was extended to 1890 but was largely ignored.) The proceeds were supposed to pay off banks and bondholders that financed the construction. The main line was belatedly completed in 1883, allowing Northern Pacific to claim 44 million acres.

Congress soon learned that the land and the minerals under the land were worth more than four times the $70 million construction cost. When the railroad became insolvent in 1893, the Northern Pacific once again managed to avoid a public auction of land assets as required in the 1870 legislation. The era was called “the Great Barbecue” in 1927 by Pulitzer Prize-winning historian Vernon Parrington.