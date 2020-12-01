Language of division is not patriotic

During my 12 years of service in the Montana Legislature, which is now coming to an end, my faith in the democratic process, and its ability to accommodate and reconcile our competing values and interests, grew stronger. One of the reasons for that increasing faith was the realization that even as a liberal Democrat, I was respected and listened to by conservative Republican colleagues, and that I was able to return that same respect and consideration.

I formed, and we all formed, friendships across the aisle, worked together productively and created legislation that benefited the state. We had disputes, of course, which were often heated and bitter, but in the end, we were unified in our commitment to resolving those disputes democratically, and as amicably as we could.