Language of division is not patriotic

During my 12 years of service in the Montana Legislature, which is now coming to an end, my faith in the democratic process, and its ability to accommodate and reconcile our competing values and interests, grew stronger. One of the reasons for that increasing faith was the realization that even as a liberal Democrat, I was respected and listened to by conservative Republican colleagues, and that I was able to return that same respect and consideration.
I formed, and we all formed, friendships across the aisle, worked together productively and created legislation that benefited the state. We had disputes, of course, which were often heated and bitter, but in the end, we were unified in our commitment to resolving those disputes democratically, and as amicably as we could.
In the past four years, however, and especially since the 2020 election, President Trump has abandoned those democratic norms. Rather than viewing democracy as a way to unify Americans, and allow us to move forward together towards our common goals, he has practiced the most divisive politics and created the most toxic political environment in living memory. He has abandoned honesty, tolerance, mutual respect and basic decency as political values. He leaves the nation in a perilous condition, and to restore the integrity of our politics, it is essential that we return to public life respect for our diversity and our differences.
In that regard, I was disappointed and offended by the recent column by Gary and Joan Carlson on these pages, in which they suggested that liberal Democrats are a clear and present danger to the United States, akin to the Redcoats occupying the colonies at the time of the American Revolution. They claim, as well, that President-elect Biden is planning “the destruction of America.”
This is not the language that builds reconciliation and respect, but rather tears reconciliation and respect down. It is not the language that strengthens democracy, but rather weakens it. It is not the language that allows us to move forward together, but rather holds us back. And it is not the language of true patriots.
Sen. Dick Barrett, D-Missoula, represents Senate District 45 in the Montana Legislature. He is vice chair of the state Senate's Committee on Taxation.
