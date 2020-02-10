Large tax cuts jeopardize public safety

For communities and businesses to prosper, they must be safe. From the 9-1-1 call through to the arrest, conviction and incarceration of felony offenders, Montana citizens rely on state-funded public safety and justice programs to support that goal.

I was dismayed to read in a Dec. 4, 2019 letter to the editor by Walter McNutt that U.S. Rep. Greg Gianforte had proposed tax cuts of 30%, a claim Gianforte’s office has denied to the Missoulian's Opinion editor. Such cuts in the next biennium would cause serious consequences to public safety across the state. Montana voters deserve to hear directly from Gianforte to put concerns at ease.

We can’t all afford to provide our own security and safety, like those with Gianforte’s wealth. Taxes are the way individuals combine our resources to fund critical collective needs that we can’t provide ourselves, such as education, public safety and a social safety net.

