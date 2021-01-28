Late Senator Mansfield modeled respect we could emulate

The pace of our news-driven politics today would deny him time to even think through the complex memoranda he sent to those presidents. His assessments certainly wouldn’t fit within a two-minute cable news spot or be aptly summarized within a 280-character tweet. Nor would he have had time to deliver such comprehensive responses in today’s money-driven political environment, as in-between floor votes he’d have to attend hundreds of breakfast, lunch and dinner fundraisers in order to be re-elected. He spent less than $100,000 in his last Senate race in 1970, whereas over $190 million was spent on Montana’s two U.S. Senate candidates in 2020.

If our government institutions are going to regain their constitutionally prescribed roles, and re-instill some modicum of respect between Congress, the White House and our courts, we must remove the ratings-motivated partisan filters we rely upon so much. Removing the billions in dark money spent to foment hatred over policy differences might help as well. But simply offering respect for each other and displaying a little less arrogance about how absolutely right we all think we always are would be a great start.

As Mansfield said, in part, when eulogizing a past president; “He gave that we might give ourselves, that we might give to one another until there is no room … for the bigotry, the hatred, the prejudice and the arrogance …”

Maybe we should all give it a try.

An attorney in Bozeman, Roger Fleming authored "Majority Rules" and "Outsider Rules," both fictional exposés about insider politics.

