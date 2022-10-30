Laurie Franklin: Religious freedom and abortion

As a Jewish woman, mother, and rabbi, I speak from both personal experience and religious authority about abortion. Judaism views access to abortion as healthcare and part of the unfettered practice of religion. For Jews, life is a sacred gift from God, and procreation is desired and revered. Even so, abortion is sometimes a mitzvah, that is, a divine requirement. Yes, surprisingly true! Let me explain.

The rabbinic tradition does not consider the fetus to be human until birth. The fetus is considered to be a mere “liquid” for the first 40 days of gestation. From 40 days until birth, the fetus is part of the mother’s body, having neither independent life nor rights. The fetus gains human status when its head emerges from the birth canal in the course of normal childbirth.

In Exodus 21, we see a clear demonstration of the fetus’ lack of personhood. If a woman miscarries as a result of an accidental injury caused by a fight among men nearby, the Torah requires monetary compensation for loss of the fetus, but does not treat it as murder. However, if the pregnant woman is gravely injured in the event, her death is treated as murder.

Pikuach nefesh, saving a life, is a divine commandment. Preserving the pregnant woman’s life is more important than perpetuating the existence of the fetus. Most rabbis in contemporary streams of Judaism—Orthodox, Conservative, Renewal, Reconstructionist, and Reform—agree that abortion is required when a pregnancy endangers a woman’s life or health. Most understand that the mental health of the woman is part of her overall health. In other words, the physical and psychological needs and rights of the living, breathing woman always come before those of the fetus. Flexibility to respond to the specific circumstances of each pregnancy is key to the Jewish approach to abortion. Practicing Jews consult a rabbinic advisor to weigh options and arrive at an appropriate decision in difficult circumstances.

Now for my personal story: I was pregnant five times. My first and last pregnancies resulted in the birth of my daughter and son, respectively. But the intermediate pregnancies were different. Each one ended spontaneously in miscarriage at approximately 8, 10 and 12 weeks. At each instance, my doctors immediately and compassionately performed a D and C, dilatation and curettage, with no delay to assess fetal heartbeat or to see if the failed pregnancies might somehow continue despite loss of blood and tissue. It is chilling to think that under laws proposed in Montana, my doctors might have been required to wait, potentially exposing me to life-threatening infection and possibly causing subsequent infertility due to damage to my uterus.

The First Amendment of our United States Constitution expressly prohibits favoring one religion over others. Laws that seek to define the origin of life at conception or attempt to treat the fetus as a person with independent rights result from religious philosophies that are neither universal nor Jewish. Laws that inflexibly enshrine a single theology violate religious freedom and are unconstitutional. When the State of Montana enacts law that limits flexibility of choice and imposes barriers to abortion, those laws restrict the religious freedom of every Jewish woman and her family.

As a Jewish woman, mother, and rabbi, I speak out for the free exercise of religion and reject any effort to impose an alien theology on my co-religionists. Placing arbitrary, theology-based limits on reproductive freedom is religious tyranny, not religious freedom. To save lives and respect the moral agency of all women, we must support reproductive freedom.