Leadership needed to bring COVID relief

With the arrival of the holiday season this year, the cardinal rule in Montana shines brighter than ever, like the star on top of my Christmas tree:

We help our neighbors and community in trying times of need.

A slight wave as two cars pass on the highway isn’t just a friendly greeting to a stranger, but a promise that if I break down in a blizzard outside Two Dot, I won’t be stranded alone for long. And if I’ve been blessed to earn well and cover rent and bills, I know I’m not the only one tipping 20, 30, 40% to a waiter, delivery driver or barista.

“It is a fair, even-handed, noble adjustment of things, that while there is infection in disease and sorrow, there is nothing in the world so irresistibly contagious as laughter and good humor,” Charles Dickens wrote in the timely classic, "A Christmas Carol," referring to small, sickly Tiny Tim and his cheerfully exclamation, “God Bless us, everyone!” Amidst these days of such hardship and pain, I can’t help but ponder what the story of Tiny Tim, Ebenezer Scrooge and Bob Cratchit has to say.