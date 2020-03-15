Leading the historic push to fully fund LWCF and restore our national parks

On Feb. 27, I met with President Trump in the White House to pitch a simple idea — let’s set aside political gridlock and pass the most important conservation law in the last 50 years.

In our meeting, I stressed the importance of the Land and Water Conservation Fund for Montana, and asked the president to support full, permanent funding for the program. I told the president that our national parks and other cherished public lands suffer from a massive maintenance backlog too, and how important these priorities are for Montana and our way of life.

The president listened as I explained the challenges we face accessing our public lands, and the fact that LWCF was responsible for 70% of the fishing accesses we have in Montana. At the end of our meeting, he said, “Steve, you have my full support. Get me a bill, and I’ll sign it into law.”

It was a historic breakthrough and an incredible win for Montana and our public lands.