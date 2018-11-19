Dear City of Missoula:
I am a property owner in the Lewis and Clark neighborhood and I generally love it. What I do not love about it is the leaf pickup time window. Every fall I look up your leaf pickup schedule and map. In my neighborhood this year we had a 10-day window when you would pick up our leaves. During this 10-day period, as happens every year, I shift into hyper vigilance mode. We get our leaves into the street as you have asked and then we attempt to not park in front of our house for 10 days during normal business hours. This is challenging since we do not have off-street parking, so we cram into our alley, which may or may not be legal.
Last week as I was going to work I cheered and sent out text messages to the neighbors as I saw you were a block away with the initial leaf pickup. I had once again nailed it and no one was parked in front of my house, even though anyone legally can. Then, the next day, I waited in the dark by my window, as I had been doing every morning for the past nine days, and read my book with no sound so that I could hear your street cleaner and/or trucks.
When I heard them, before 8 a.m., I exploded out of the house, sprinting to our first vehicle to stash it in the alley. I then sprinted from the alley to the front of the house to move our second car also into the alley. My house slippers be damned, I was a winged Pegasus set into motion. And I made it, with about 45 seconds to spare, and you cleaned up my leaves. Many of my neighbors were not so lucky and next spring they will grow beautiful weeds in the street from the decomposing leaves you encouraged them to put in the street.
What I also know, because I work in the University Neighborhood (special district 3), is that there is a specific day that the leaves are picked up and signs that are put out to remind everyone. Apparently in the special districts one does not have to be hyper vigilant to street cleaning and wait in the dark with keys in hand. What I would ask is, how about you put out the same signs in our neighborhood? Take a guess on what you will get done in a day and put out the signs, which you already own, in our neighborhood too.
It is a simple and elegant fix that would cost almost no money and would save Missoula citizens a lot of heartache. Just put out the signs; you already own them and you put them out in other neighborhoods.