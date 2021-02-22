Legislation seeks to weaken workforce

It is an attack on workplace democracy. Every union is established by a carefully and legally monitored vote to produce a just outcome. Every union elects its leaders. Democratic structures are created to allow for self-government of the union. These structures allow the workers to have a say in how work is done and projects are accomplished, from staffing, to class size, to safety equipment. In every union workplace, the membership exercises their hard-won freedom by voting on important issues confronting the workers. They vote on accepting or not the contract that is negotiated with the employer. If you want to change the rules or participate in leadership, you have to win a majority vote. What could be more democratic than that? Obviously, freedom and liberty thrive in union workplaces.

No state legislature should orchestrate such an attack on American values as we are seeing in Helena. We know the public doesn’t support this. In the general election in 2011, the people of Ohio defended the unions by crushing SB 5 by a margin of 62% to 38%.

Right-to-work is wrong for Montana as are the other aspects of these bills that aim to cripple the ability of the middle class to advocate for itself. Montanans who value democracy should reject these attacks on decent and secure jobs so that the “Last Best Place” continues to exist.

John T. McNay, PhD, is a professor of history at the University of Cincinnati. Among his books is "Collective Bargaining and the Battle of Ohio: The Defeat of Senate Bill 5 and the Defense of the Middle Class" (New York: Palgrave, 2013).

