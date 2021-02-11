Legislative bills attacking Montana's essential workers

Safety isn’t a partisan issue and during a pandemic it should be a primary issue. We need to do better and the best way to start would be to reject anti-worker laws like HB 251, HB 168 and SB 89. These bills endanger Montana’s workers and make life worse for every family in our state by telling us what we can and can’t collectively bargain for.

“Right to Work” is fundamentally about values, and what kind of state we want to live in. Attacks on working people’s collective voice results in unsurprising social and economic impacts. “Right to Work” states have higher poverty levels, lower income, more consumer debt, higher infant mortality rates and less access to medical care. Numerous independent studies have shown companies aren’t looking to move to right-to-work states and there is no positive impact on employment levels when a state adopts these laws. These laws don’t create jobs, they make jobs less safe and suppress wages, health insurance and retirement, so that out of state corporations can make more money.

Throughout our history, workers have been active and positive collaborators with every significant organization in our state. Workers built Montana. Union workers provide the bedrock to Montana’s middle class.