Legislative intent supports flavored vape ban

New research from Stanford University shows that teenagers and young adults who vape face a higher risk of COVID-19. And while the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services works tirelessly to control the deadly coronavirus spread and proposes a flavored vape ban rule to protect youth, a group of 20 legislators launched a process to poll all 150 state legislators, as potential court evidence, claiming the rule violates legislative intent.

They incorrectly cite House Bill 312 as proof. HB 312 was a flavored e-cigarette control bill that I sponsored in the 2019 legislative session that was tabled in committee without discussion. The bill had a robust public hearing, but when the committee tabled it, there was no legislative intent one way or another because it never made it to the full House or Senate. However, another bill, HB 413, which prohibits vaping in schools and on school property, did pass the full 2019 Legislature with overwhelming support and does demonstrate legislative intent — to control the public health problem of vaping, just what the proposed rule would do.