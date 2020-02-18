Legislators call for transparency in Colstrip energy decisions

Montana’s energy future demands our attention. As sitting members of the Montana Legislature, it is both our prerogative and duty to oversee energy policy for the state. A key aspect of that policy is the future of Colstrip in general, and Unit 4 in particular.

As is well known, two of the four coal-powered units at Colstrip were shuttered a few weeks ago. The future of the remaining two units is uncertain, as four of the five owners of Unit 4 are making plans to exit in the next decade or so.

The fifth owner, NorthWestern Energy (NWE), has a different plan. One week ago the utility filed a request with the Montana Public Service Commission seeking approval to acquire an additional 25% share of Unit 4 for one dollar. If the acquisition is approved, NWE will own 55% of Unit 4.