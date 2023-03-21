Habitat Montana is our single most effective program for conserving wildlife habitat, keeping agricultural land in production, and enhancing public access. Yet GOP legislators, with support from the governor, have proposed several bills to gut Habitat Montana’s funding.

Montana Democrats are working hard to save Habitat Montana, but we can’t succeed without your support. If you value wildlife habitat, public access, and our outdoor heritage, please contact Gov. Gianforte and your state legislators NOW and tell them to leave Habitat Montana funding alone. (Find out who represents you at leg.mt.gov)

Habitat Montana is funded from two sources: 1) non-resident hunting licenses; and 2) 20% of the recreational marijuana sales tax revenue. Amid historic levels of development pressure that Montanans are seeing around their communities, House Bill 462, House Bill 669, and Senate Bill 442 will siphon all marijuana tax revenue away from Habitat Montana. That's a $30 million cut over the next two years which would leave us entirely reliant on non-resident hunting license revenue.

The consequences of defunding Habitat Montana will reach all Montanans – rural and urban, east and west. For 35 years, Habitat Montana has built our world-class system of Wildlife Management Areas and served as a vital tool to help families keep their farms and ranches though easements. The result of this investment is our abundant wildlife, world class hunting and angling, strong agricultural heritage, and wide open spaces even in our growing communities. In short, Habitat Montana has shaped our quality of life while serving as an economic driver for our state.

The Republicans stripping funding from Habitat Montana claim that the money is needed elsewhere. Don’t believe this distraction. In addition to Montana’s multi-billion dollar budget surplus, marijuana tax revenue has far exceeded expectations and revenue projections remain high. There is enough money to sustain Habitat Montana AND robustly fund other priorities.

Many of our Republican colleagues are farmers, ranchers, hunters, and anglers – and like most Montanans – they share our deep appreciation for our natural resources. Please help keep Montana the last best place, and ask your GOP representatives to maintain full funding for Habitat Montana.